Assam: Maibang’s candidate Siddhant Chakraborty shines in NEET 2026

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HAFLONG: Bringing immense pride to Maibang and the entire Dima Hasao district, Siddhant Chakraborty has successfully cleared NEET 2026 by securing 591 marks. Siddhant is the son of Sanjay Chakraborty and Piyali Chakraborty. His father is a Hindu priest and a former teacher, while his mother serves as the Headmaster of a Government LP School in Maibang.

An outstanding student from an early age, Siddhant completed his HSLC examination from Ever Green Higher Secondary School, Maibang, securing 96% marks and emerging as the district topper. The people of Maibang and Dima Hasao extend their heartfelt congratulations to Siddhant Chakraborty and wish him every success in his journey to becoming a doctor.

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