Artist Ajoy Ray turns tree into living canvas to immortalize Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In a remarkable blend of art, emotion, and environmental consciousness, renowned artist Ajoy Ray from Bongaigaon has immortalized the Late music icon Zubeen Garg, not on canvas, but on the living bark of a tree.

At Dolaigaon area in Bongaigaon, a large portrait of Zubeen Garg now adorns the trunk of an old tree — a creation that has drawn admiration and curiosity from locals and art lovers alike. What makes this tribute unique is not just its form, but the thoughtful care behind it.

Explaining his artistic choice, Ray said, “This portrait, drawn on an injured tree, is my humble tribute to Zubeen Garg. While painting, I was careful not to harm the tree — the artwork was made only on the non-chlorophyll portions so that its photosynthesis process remains unaffected.”

The image, shaded delicately with natural tones, captures the singer’s characteristic warmth and charisma. Passers-by have begun stopping by the spot, some taking pictures, others simply pausing in silence — a moment of shared remembrance for a voice that once defined a generation.

Ajoy Ray is no stranger to recognition in the world of fine arts. He has represented India in several national and international art exhibitions, including the International Watercolor Society’s showcases in Delhi and Kolkata, as well as the International Art Festival 2022 in Bangladesh and Canada.

In the quiet shade of Dolaigaon, the portrait now stands — part artwork, part memorial — a living tree carrying the image of a man whose songs, much like the roots beneath, run deep in Assam’s soil.

