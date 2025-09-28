Artistes paint Demow flyover with Zubeen Garg’s portrait

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Thanu Handique, Dipak Changmai, Parna Dey, Debojit Dowerah, Jadumoni Mech, Nayan Jyoti Gogoi, and Nabajit Changmai drew two paintings of heartthrob Zubeen Garg on the Demow flyover wall, on the NH-37 road, and paid heartfelt tributes to the iconic singer. They started to draw the painting on September 22 and completed it on September 24. They also wrote “Zubeen Da Amar Houk” and “Zubeen Da Punar Janma Louk” on the wall.

