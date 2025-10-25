Arunachal police and Army foil ULFA (I) logistics network in Nampong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Acting on a tip-off from intelligence sources, a joint operation by the Arunachal Pradesh police and the Indian Army in the Nampong area of Changlang district dismantled a supply chain allegedly linked to the banned militant outfit ULFA (Independent).

The operation, described by officials as a major breakthrough, targeted the movement of essential goods and medical supplies intended for insurgent camps across the Indo-Myanmar border.

According to police, intelligence revealed that ULFA (I) Cadre SS Major General Arunodoi Dohutia had placed orders for medicines and other supplies through intermediaries operating out of Tinsukia, Assam. Acting swiftly on this lead, the Additional SP (Headquarters), in coordination with the Indian Army, launched a targeted operation in Nampong, aiming to intercept the supply chain before it crossed into Myanmar.

During the raid, authorities apprehended three individuals from Assam accused of facilitating the supply of goods to ULFA (I) camps. The arrested have been identified as Dipak Gogoi (52 years), resident of Parbatipur, Jagun, Jitu Moran alias Moina (50 years), from 2 No. Hukani Gaon, Tinsukia, and Julie Gogoi (38 years), resident of Parbatipur, Jagun, who has reportedly been running a grocery shop in Nampong since 2001.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that the operation resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of medical supplies and other essential goods from a site near the Indo-Myanmar border, destined for ULFA (I) camps inside Myanmar. In addition, four Myanmarese nationals were detained for suspected involvement in transporting the seized items across the border.

The operation is part of sustained efforts to curb insurgent logistics and prevent the spread of militant networks in the strategically sensitive tri-border region of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Myanmar.

The apprehended individuals are under interrogation, and follow-up operations are reportedly ongoing in both Tinsukia and Changlang districts.

