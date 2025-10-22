ULFA (I) Cadre Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in Arunachal’s Namsai

Kakopathar: A cadre of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) was killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai District late Tuesday night.

The encounter took place near 6 mile, where personnel of the Assam Ries engaged a group of about seven ULFA (I) militants during a counter-insurgency operation.

Security sources said the group is believed to have been involved in a recent attack on the Kakopathar Army camp in Assam’s Tinsukia district. The deceased militant has been identified as Iwan Axom and Abhikeshwar Moran.

After the operation, troops recovered a Heckler and koch rifle, a hand grenade, and a bag from thr site. However, the remaining militants managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

A massive search operation has been launched in the surrounding forest areas to track down the fugitive. Officials said the area remains under tight security as investigations into the militant network continue.