Arunachal Pradesh Govt Pensioners' Association marks 26th foundation day

TEZPUR: The Arunachal Pradesh Government Pensioners' Association celebrated its 26th foundation day and annual general meeting with a daylong programme at the Arunachal Pradesh Guest House in Parbati Nagar, Tezpur, highlighting the enduring bond between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The event commenced with the hoisting of the association's flag by President Chitta Dev Sharma, who called upon new members to join and strengthen the organization, noting its important role in fostering unity and coordination between the two neighbouring states.

Tributes were paid to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his birth centenary and to the Late singer Zubeen Garg. The president recalled Dr Hazarika's deep connection with Arunachal Pradesh and the affection the people of the state had for him. General Secretary Deepak Mukhiya presented the annual report, and new members were formally welcomed.

Octogenarian member Bhola Bora was felicitated for his lifelong association with the organization. The association also congratulated noted writer and columnist Ram Chandra Chutia on receiving the prestigious Lummer Dai Literary Award.

The programme featured vibrant cultural performances by retired members and representatives of various ethnic communities from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, symbolizing cultural harmony and exchange. The celebration concluded with all members joining together in a rendition of Dr Bhupen Hazarika's timeless song 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe.'

