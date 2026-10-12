Arunachal Pradesh Native and Congress MP Bimol Akoijam Named in Delhi Police FIR After JNU Security Complaint

The Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Congress Lok Sabha MP and JNU Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam—a prominent academic originally from Northeast India with close ties to regional geopolitics spanning Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh—following a formal complaint by Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Chief Security Officer.

The case was registered on October 11 at the Vasant Kunj North police station under Sections 75 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which relate to sexual harassment and insulting the modesty of a woman.

This legal action follows JNU's official dismissal of Akoijam from his faculty position on October 9.

The university’s decision followed an internal inquiry by its Internal Committee under the POSH Act, which investigated sexual harassment allegations raised by 11 female students.

Akoijam, who represents Inner Manipur in Parliament and is widely known across neighboring states like Arunachal Pradesh for his academic commentary, has vehemently denied all accusations, labelling the swift dismissal a politically motivated "witch hunt" that bypassed due process.

The ruling BJP has held press conferences questioning the Congress leadership's silence, while police officials confirmed that further investigation is actively underway.