Arunachal University of Studies Inaugurates Information Centre in Tinsukia

TINSUKIA: An Information Centre of Arunachal University of Studies (AUS), Namsai was inaugurated at Tinsukia on Friday amid the presence of distinguish guests, academicians, students and guardians.

Eminent academician and chief guest Dr Chaytanya Bora, Principal of Tinsukia Commerce College, said that the opening of the Information Centre is a significant step for educational outreach in the region. He emphasized that this new centre will greatly benefit local students by providing them with easier access to information on various courses run by Arunachal University of Studies, thereby enhancing educational opportunities and career development. Sanjay Khaitan, Principal, Tinsukia Law College, remarked that the establishment of the Information Centre is a commendable initiative. He highlighted that this centre will bridge the distance between students and Arunachal University of Studies’ campus in Namsai, ensuring that the youth in the region have better access to academic guidance and admission support right at their doorstep.

Both Dr Bora and Khaitan expressed their support for the university’s efforts to expand its presence and make quality education more accessible to students from Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, and neighbouring areas. The Information Centre will play a crucial role in connecting Arunachal University of Studies with candidates and aspirants from Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, and surrounding areas, they remarked. Earlier, Vipin Rawat, Deputy Registrar AUS while welcoming the guests outlined the objective of opening a facilitation centre at Tinsukia.

Also Read: Tinsukia District Distributes Rehabilitation Aids to 133 PwDs Under 'Mission Thoughtful Tinsukia'

Also Watch: