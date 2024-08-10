Tinsukia District Distributes Rehabilitation Aids to 133 PwDs Under 'Mission Thoughtful Tinsukia'

TINSUKIA: Rehabilitation aids were distributed to 133 persons with disabilities (PwD) under an innovative programme ‘Mission Thoughtful Tinsukia’ of Tinsukia district administration at a programme at Officers Club Tinsukia on Friday. A CSR initiative of IOC (AOD) Digboi Refinery and ADIP scheme of MSJ&E Government of India, the programme was organised by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) in association with district administration and Social Welfare Office, Tinsukia.

The programme was officially inaugurated by the Guardian Minister of the district and Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, Food and Civil Supplies, Law etc. Ranjit Kumar Dass. Speaking at a function Dass while appreciating IOC for its social welfare works said this initiative would alleviate people’s suffering. He said the district social welfare department led by Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul has taken steps to identify the disabled people and to provide them with some relief by house-to-house survey in the last three months under this innovative programme.

In his welcoming remarks, District Commissioner Swapneel Paul said that there are currently about 6,500 people with disabilities in the district. Of these, 794 have been selected for the provision of various assistive devices. He said these people will be provided with equipment according to their needs and artificial limbs will be implanted in stages. In his speech as the chief guest, Ajay Keila, Executive Director IOC, also mentioned the schemes undertaken by the Corporation under its CSR Programme. The meeting was also attended by Kamal Basumatari, General Manager, Human Resources Department, Digboi Refinery, Pabitra Kumar Das, District Development Commissioner and Mukesh Mishra, ALIMCO Senior Officer.

