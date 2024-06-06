Assam: Science exhibition held at Purani Tangla HS school in Udalguri district

TANGLA: In a bid to spark curiosity, nurture creativity and instil confidence among children in a positive manner, under the aegis of Purani Tangla HS school in collaboration of Agastya International Foundation a science exhibition was held at Purani Tangla HS school in Udalguri district on Wednesday. The exhibition started with plantation of tree by headmaster of the institute , Dilip Prasad Sarma who graced as guest by BEEO Khoirabari , Rojong Gwra Basumatay ; AARP, Satya Ranjan Sarma, CRCC Mallika Pathak Sarania and retired headmaster Motiram Rabha among others. The guests praised the efforts of the school management for hosting the event which they opined forays the young minds into the world of science and technology. A total of 20 attractive and innovative science models were displayed by the students which drew appreciation from people.

