Training Programme on E-commerce and Digital Marketing Concludes Successfully in Tinsukia

TINSUKIA: The two-day residential training programme on e-commerce, social media marketing, and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), supported by NABARD and organized by ‘WE FOR YOU’, successfully concluded on Saturday at the CMTC Residential Hall in Tinsukia. This initiative aimed to equip Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Joint Liability Groups (JLGs), Producer Organizations (POs), and entrepreneurs with the skills necessary to thrive in the digital marketplace.

The programme saw active participation from a diverse group of attendees who engaged in interactive sessions and hands-on workshops led by Master Trainer Anjana Bhartia from M/S EastLand, an expert in e-commerce and social media marketing. Participants gained practical insights and strategies that will help them navigate and succeed in the digital economy. Key figures who graced the inauguration, including Barun Biswas, District Development Manager of NABARD; Vishwanath Jha, Lead District Manager of Tinsukia; Suranjan Chatterjee, Director of the Rural Self Employment Training Institute; Manjit Gogoi, District Project Manager of the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission; and Trinayan Gogoi, Assistant Secretary of WE FOR YOU, were also present at the closing ceremony.

During the closing remarks, Barun Biswas, DDM, NABARD expressed his satisfaction with the enthusiasm and dedication shown by the participants. He reiterated the vast potential of digital commerce to transform local businesses and urged the attendees to apply their new skills to expand their market reach and enhance their entrepreneurial ventures.

Following the speeches, a certificate distribution ceremony was held, where each participant received a certificate of completion. This token of achievement was presented by the distinguished guests, including Barun Biswas and Vishwanath Jha.

The participants expressed their gratitude towards NABARD for supporting the initiative and acknowledged the invaluable learning experience they had gained.

Trinayan Gogoi, Assistant Secretary, ‘We For You’ in his concluding address, thanked the participants for their active participation and the trainers for their valuable contributions. He reaffirmed WE FOR YOU’s commitment to continuing such educational initiatives to support economic growth and inclusive development.

Also Read: Assam: DRDO Officials Visit Defence Research Laboratory in Tezpur to Review R&D Activities

Also watch: