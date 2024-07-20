Arvind Kumar New Director of refineries, Indian Oil takes charge

KOKRAJHAR: Arvind Kumar has taken over the office of Director (Refineries) of Indian Oil. This was informed by CGM (CC&H) of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Refineries, Anjali Bhave.

Sources said Kumar brought a wealth of experience and strategic insight to his new role, following a distinguished tenure as the Managing director of the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), a Government of India enterprise and a group company of Indian Oil. During his leadership at CPCL, Kumar spearheaded numerous significant achievements, including the turnover of CPCL and Manali refinery, reaching its highest-ever throughput in the fiscal year 2023–24. His strategic acumen was pivotal in enabling CPCL to produce nationally significant fuels such as ISROSENE and JP-7, which are crucial for ISRO and DRDO.

Before taking on the role of Managing director at CPCL, Kumar served as the executive director (Projects) at the Refineries Headquarters of Indian Oil and as the executive director and refinery head at Mathura Refinery during 2020-21. His leadership and management skills have been consistently demonstrated throughout his career, marking him as a visionary in the fields of refinery operations and project management. In addition to his role at CPCL, Kumar served as the chairman of Indian Additives Limited (IAL), a joint venture between Chevron Oronite Company and CPCL that specializes in the manufacturing and sale of lubricating oil additives. Under his leadership, IAL also made the highest profit in 2023–24. He was also on the Board of Cauvery Basin Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (CBRPL), overseeing the development of a new refinery and petrochemicals complex in Nagapattinam.

Kumar is a highly accomplished professional, possessing a Level A Certification in Project Management (Certified Project Director, IPMA Level A) from the International Project Management Association (IPMA). He also holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in business administration. With a distinguished career spanning 34 years in the oil and gas industry, Kumar exemplifies extensive experience and expertise in his field. Indian Oil is looking forward to the dynamic leadership and innovative vision that Arvind Kumar will bring to the role of Director (Refineries), driving the company’s vision and mission of ensuring the energy security of the nation through sustainable and inclusive growth.

