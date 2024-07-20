Hill tribe status to Bodo people of Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts demanded

LAKHIMPUR: The 11th foundation day of the United Boro People’s Organization (UBPO), one of the signatory organizations of the Third Boro Peace Accord, was celebrated on Thursday at the auditorium of the State Institute of Rural Development, located at Amoni in Nagaon district. The event was organized under the auspices of the Nagaon district unit of the UBPO in association with its Kaliabor regional unit.

In this connection UBPO central committee general secretary Pitambar Brahma informed that the agenda of the event began with the hoisting of organizational flag by president Manuranjan Basumatary. While delivering lecture on the occasion, the UBPO president said that the BAC Accord was signed in 1993 as a result of the long Boro movement while BTC Accord was inked in 2003 under the leadership of BLT as a result of armed revolution. “After the signing of the BTC Accord, though the BTAD was formed by covering Kokrajhar, Udalguri, Chirang and Baksa districts, more than ten lakh Boro people living in other districts of the state are deprived of the benefits of BTAD. Under such circumstances, UBPO was formed in 2014 to secure the political, socio-economic, academic and cultural rights of these ten lakh Boro people outside the BTAD and to achieve their comprehensive development. Led by UBPO, a democratic movement was launched demanding Boro Kachari Autonomous Council (BKWAC). As a result of a series of democratic movements, BTR Accord or the Third Boro Peace Accord was inked on January 27, 2020 among the Central and State Governments, four fragments of the NDFB, ABSU and the UBPO. Though the BKWAC was constituted as per Article 5.1 of the BTR Accord, the notification of the Boro villages under BKWAC, delimitation of BKWAC constituencies have not been done till date. The election to the autonomous council concerned has also not been held yet. It is unfortunate that the government has not taken any steps to make BKWAC a full-fledged and powerful autonomous council by holding its election. It is impossible to achieve development of the people with the limited funds allotted by the government to the BKWAC which was constituted covering a vast area from Sadia to Dhubri, including the Brue and Reang people living in the Barak valley. The government should take necessary measures in this regard. Though the Central and State governments formed Monitoring Committee in this context, it has not come into effect till date,” Manuranjan Basumatary said. He demanded the governments to implement the Third Boro Peace Accord in letters and spirit before the forthcoming Legislative Assembly election and to grant hill tribe status to the Boro people living in the Dima Hasao and Karbi Abglong districts.

BKWAC Speaker Anil Basumatary attended the flag hoisting programme as special guest. UBPO Advisor Shukreswar Gayari administered the swahid tarpan programme. It was followed by a special felicitation programme, wherein a total of 19 meritorious students belonging to the Boro community who have passed the High School Leaving Certificate examination and Higher Secondary Final Examination in this year with flying colours were felicitated by UBPO, BKWAC and Down Town University. BKWAC granted a package of Rs. 10,000 to each of these students while UBPO and Down Town University felicitated them with ‘aronai’, citation and other mementos.

From 12:00 pm the open meeting of the event commenced under the chairmanship of Manoranjan Basumatary. It was held under the management of UBPO general secretary Pitambar Brahma. The meeting was inaugurated by Mihiniswar Basumatary, the Chief Executive Member of the BKWAC. In his lecture, Mihiniswar Basumatary demanded the government to hold election to the BKWAC which was formed to achieve comprehensive development of the Boro people outside BTR. He said that education is one of the important media for the development of a community. He urged upon the community people to apply the Boro language in correct form and enhance its literature. Jonai MLA Bhuban Pegu graced the occasion as chief guest while BTC Chief Pramod Boro will attend the same as distinguished guest who advocated political unity of the tribal people for their protection, security and development. He added that process for the notification of Boro villages under BKWAC, delimitation of BKWAC constituencies and holding of the election to the autonomous council has been underway. BKWAC Deputy Speaker Srijwn Basumatary, Deputy Chief Executive Member Romeo Narzary, Executive Members Binod Basumatary were present in the meeting as guests of honour. UBPO general secretary Pitambar Brahma has appealed to the public to attend the event with due cooperation to make the foundation day celebration organized centrally to be a successful one.

