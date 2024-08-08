Former Teacher Kedar Nath Gupta of Jawahar Hindi High School Passes Away at 84

DOOMDOOMA: Former teacher of Jawahar Hindi High School, Doomdooma Kedar Nath Gupta(84) died at his residence on Wednesday. He first joined as an Assistant teacher at Barhapjan Hindi School and then worked at Jawahar Hindi High School, Rupaisiding till his superannuation. He was also a member of the school management committee during 1996 - 1999 when journalist and social worker Dhiren Deka was its president.

He was twice elected as the president of the Tinsukia District Committee of the All India Central India Vaishya Sabha. His death has cast a pall of gloom and was mourned by Jawahar Hindi High school, Kanu Kalyan Trust president Rajendra Shah and secretary Madan Gupta among others. In their condolences messages they termed Gupta’s demise as an irreparable loss to the society. His cremation took place at Doomdooma on Wednesday in presence of large number of admirers and students.

