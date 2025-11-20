Aryabhatta Science Centre organizes science festival at Orang Girls’ ME School

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Aryabhatta Science Centre of Mazbat block organized a vibrant block-level science festival and a series of competitions on Tuesday at Orang Girls’ ME School, showcasing the scientific creativity and talent of young students from the region.

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Shiv Prasad Saikia, Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO) of Mazbat. In his inaugural address, Saikia urged students to cultivate curiosity and deepen their interest in science, noting that scientific thinking is essential for future progress.

Following the inauguration, various competitions were held throughout the day. Students selected from different schools under the Mazbat block took part in model making, poster drawing, idea writing, and spot speech competitions.

More than 200 students from 14 schools participated, turning the school campus into a lively hub of scientific enthusiasm. Community leaders, including Naba Kumar Deka, Adviser of the Central Committee of the Bodoland Journalists’ Association, Mohan Lal Sharma, President of the School Management Committee, and Bishnu Prasad Sharma, Principal of Eureka English School, were present and appreciated the efforts of the organisers.

Adding a sentimental note to the event, a candlelight tribute and floral homage were offered before a portrait of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, reflecting the cultural spirit of the community.

