Santal Students' Union Leads Massive Protests in Biswanath

Bishwanath: A strong wave of resentment swept Biswanath when the All Santal Students’ Union, Biswanath District Committee, organised a huge protest programme demanding justice and recognition for the indigenous Santal community.

More than five hundred members of the community took part in the protest held at the Kachari Maidan near the Biswanath Deputy Commissioner’s office. The demonstrators sat in for four hours, pressing a set of five major demands meant to ensure constitutional and social rights for the Santal population.