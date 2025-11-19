Santal Students' Union Leads Massive Protests in Biswanath

Bishwanath: A strong wave of resentment swept Biswanath when the All Santal Students’ Union, Biswanath District Committee, organised a huge protest programme demanding justice and recognition for the indigenous Santal community.
More than five hundred members of the community took part in the protest held at the Kachari Maidan near the Biswanath Deputy Commissioner’s office. The demonstrators sat in for four hours, pressing a set of five major demands meant to ensure constitutional and social rights for the Santal population.
Among them, the first demand was for granting Scheduled Tribe status to the indigenous Santal people under Article 342 of the Constitution of India, which has been pending for years. Protesters said this community, despite being one of the original inhabitants of Assam, has been deprived of rightful recognition.
Another important demand put forward was the issuance of land pattas to the indigenous Santal families residing in different parts of Assam, without any further delay. The protesters lamented that the majority of Santal households are still landless, thus vulnerable to eviction and living under unstable conditions.
The gathering also urged the speedy issuance of ethnic identity certificates, stating that many have been unable to enjoy welfare schemes and benefits due to a lack of these documents. The protestors further demanded the fast implementation of all clauses of the Tripartite Adivasi Peace Accord of 2022, noting that many of the measures promised were yet to be implemented even after nearly three years.
Language rights also formed an important part of the protest. They demanded inclusion, teaching, and expansion of the Santali language in Assam's school curriculum. This move needed proper recruitment and appointment of teachers to preserve and promote the linguistic heritage of the community.
The Santal community warned sternly that if the government does not meet these demands as soon as possible, then in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, they will give a "fitting response" to the BJP. Strong messages from the leaders of the community at the end signaled that the movement would continue till justice was delivered.