Ashok Singhal Reviews Advanced Care of Assam Patients at Bengaluru's Narayana Health City

BENGALURU: Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal on Saturday visited Narayana Health City in Bengaluru to review the treatment and health status of patients from Assam undergoing advanced medical care for critical illnesses. During his visit, the Minister interacted with several patients and their family members and enquired about their health, treatment progress and experience of receiving care at the hospital.

During the visit, Minister Ashok Singhal met Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman and Founder of Narayana Health. The discussions focused on making advanced and specialised medical care more accessible to patients from Assam and strengthening cooperation in the treatment of complex and critical medical conditions, stated a press release.

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