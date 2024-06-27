Ashok Singhal takes stock of teen assault incident in Sonitpur, vows swift justice for perpetrators

Tezpur: Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal, visited Bhotpara Palashbasti under Dhekiajuli LAC in Sonitpur district to take stock of the unfortunate incident of teen assault that occurred on Tuesday. During the visit, he met with the family of the victimized teen. The minister also held discussions with the Superintendent of Police of Tezpur and various local organizations regarding the incident. Addressing the media, Minister Singhal stated that the incident has brought shame to the society. He urged the public to unite against such heinous criminals to prevent the recurrence of such social evils. He expressed his hope that the united and harmonious society of Dhekiajuli will always stand together to eradicate such malicious forces.

Singhal informed that the police have promptly apprehended the accused. He directed the police to complete the investigation swiftly and submit the case diary. He assured that the accused will be given the strictest and most exemplary punishment according to the law.

Expressing concern over several similar incidents across the state following the recent Lok Sabha elections, Minister Singhal stated that the government is paying special attention to this issue and is committed to cracking down on criminals with a firm hand.

