Seuj Konwar Parag Chaliha Remembered on 25th Death Anniversary for Contributions to Assamese Culture and Society

SIVASAGAR: The 25th death anniversary of Seuj Konwar Parag Chaliha was observed in the joint venture of Seuj Konwar Parag Chaliha Smriti Rakshya Samiti, Sivasagar Natya Samaj and Chau-Lung Syukafa Indoor Stadium Management Committee at the premises of Chau-Lung Syukafa Indoor Stadium recently.

The event which was moderated by Saurav Chaliha, younger son of Seuj Konwar and eminent social organizer, kicked off with lighting of lamp before the bust of Seuj Konwar by wife of Parag Chaliha and eminent educationist Dipali Chaliha. This was followed by offering of floral tributes by hundreds of people including Xatradhikar Laxmikanta Mahanta, senior advocate Diganta Mangal Neog, senior journalist MI Bora, Mustaqur Rahman and Khairuddin Ahmed, Sanjib Dey, Rupraj Baruah, Utpal Khongia and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the memorial meeting several speakers said that Seuj Konwar Parag Chaliha was not only an eminent educationist, politician, social worker, sports organizer, lyricist, composer, singer, playwright, actor, director, poet, mentor, journalist, sportsperson, he was one of the prominent architects of modern Sivasagar.

Seuj Konwar had made outstanding contributions to the social, cultural, literary, educational, intellectual, political, sports and all other sectors of Assam. This earned spontaneous love, affection and admiration for him in the hearts of every people from children to old ones, they said.

All the speakers in their speech stated that Seuj Konwar was a rare personality and his works and creations should not be confined to Sivasagar only. It is very important to promote and present Seuj Konwar’s creations at all-India as well as international levels, otherwise the new generation will be deprived of knowing him and following his ideals, they said.

