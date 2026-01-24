Asom Darshan cheques distributed to 113 Haflong Legislative Assembly Constituency beneficiaries

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Financial assistance cheques under the Asom Darshan Scheme were ceremonially distributed on Friday at Lal Field, Haflong, covering religious institutions under the 113 Haflong Legislative Assembly Constituency in Dima Hasao district.

A total of 113 religious institutions received cheques of Rs 1.5 lakh each as the first installment of the scheme. The beneficiaries included temples, churches and indigenous places of worship such as Madai Kho of the Dimasa community and Kelumki of the Jeme Naga community, among others across the district.

The Asom Darshan Scheme is a financial assistance initiative of the Assam Government aimed at preserving and protecting places of historical, cultural and religious significance in the state.

Assam Minister and MLA from 113 Haflong LAC, Nandita Gorlosa, attended the programme as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, she said the scheme was introduced to support the preservation and upkeep of religious institutions and to safeguard Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

District Commissioner of Dima Hasao, Munindranath Ngatey, said the Asom Darshan Scheme is part of the Chief Minister’s flagship programmes. He informed that a total of 200 religious institutions across the district would receive assistance amounting to Rs 3 lakh each.

He added that Rs 1.5 lakh is being released as the first installment, while the remaining Rs 1.5 lakh will be provided shortly as the second installment.

The programme was attended by district officials, representatives of religious institutions and members of the public.

