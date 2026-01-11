Dima Hasao: Villagers demand immediate blacktopping of Jatinga-Retzawl Road

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Residents of Retzawl village in Dima Hasao district have raised a strong voice for the immediate blacktopping of the dilapidated Jatinga-Retzawl stretch on the old Haflong-Silchar road, highlighting the government's focus on major highway upgrades while neglecting vital local connectors.

Talking to The Sentinel, Village chief of Retzawl village, Thilsinghluo Tuolor, expressed frustration over the disparity. "At a time when the government is racing ahead with the Jatinga-Harangajao stretch of NH 27 on a war footing, why has it failed to address the bare minimum demand of villages like Retzawl, Arda, and Doheng?" he questioned. These villages have no alternative route, leaving locals at the mercy of the crumbling road, which is prone to landslides and poor weather.

The villagers welcomed progress on the long-pending Saurashtra-to-Silchar road-also known as NH 27-expected to open at least one way by January 31, as announced by an Assam minister during back-to-back review meetings. However, they lamented that relief for Retzawl and neighbouring areas remains elusive.

The Village chief repeatedly appealed to the authorities: "Please listen to us and repair this portion properly. Blacktopping is essential for our daily lives, access to markets, schools, and healthcare." Community leaders emphasised that the road's poor condition exacerbates hardships, especially during monsoons, isolating the villages from Haflong and beyond.

Locals hope their plea gains traction amid ongoing infrastructure pushes in the region.

Also Read: AASU blocks road, demands repair of historic Dhodar Ali