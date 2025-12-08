Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) reiterates support for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to 6 communities

A Correspondent

BONGAIGAON: Senior AGP leader and Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury stated that the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has firmly decided to extend full support to the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities of Assam.

Choudhury said that an AGP delegation has already met representatives of all six communities to discuss their long-pending demand. "We are two MPs-myself in the Lok Sabha and Birendra Prasad Baishya in the Rajya Sabha. We have already raised the issue in Parliament, and we will continue pressing for it. We will soon meet the Union Tribal Affairs Minister and the Union Home Minister to pursue the matter further," he said.

He added that while AGP supports granting ST status to the six communities, the party also stands firm that no existing ST groups should face any adverse impact in the process.

On the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly Elections, Choudhury reaffirmed that the AGP remains a committed ally of the NDA. "AGP is with the NDA and will remain so. I believe seat-sharing discussions will take place in January 2026, as elections are expected in March or April next year," he said.

Expressing confidence about his party's position in Bongaigaon, Choudhury asserted that the Bongaigaon constituency will continue to be contested by AGP under the NDA alliance. "Since the formation of AGP, Bongaigaon has consistently remained with us. This continuity is unmatched elsewhere. Therefore, the seat will naturally go to AGP during seat-sharing."

