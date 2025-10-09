Politics should not be done over Zubeen Garg’s death: MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury

Zubeen Garg Memorial Cultural Project will be at Bongaigaon; committee formed

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: “Politics should not be done with the death of Zubeen Garg,” stated Phani Bhusan Choudhury, MP of Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency, while addressing a meeting in Bongaigaon on Wednesday. He condemned those attempting to gain political mileage from the demise of the legendary singer, asserting that “such people will be rejected by the people of Assam in the coming days.”

A mass meeting was held at Birjhora Public Library, Bongaigaon, to discuss the installation of a 15-foot-tall statue of Zubeen Garg. The meeting, convened by MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, was presided over by Hemanta Sarma, Senior Journalist which had been attended by MLA Diptimoyee Choudhury, ZPC President Mridula Singha, and several other dignitaries. Prior to the meeting, a tribute ceremony was held in memory of the late singer.

Speaking to the media, Choudhury said the proposed location for the statue is the unused railway land near the Bir Chilarai Flyover in the heart of the town. “We will discuss the matter with the Railway administration on October 14. Hopefully, we’ll be able to secure the land to create something meaningful for the legendary singer,” he said. As an alternative, Sanyasi Hill has also been suggested by some participants.

The meeting further decided that, along with the statue, a comprehensive cultural project dedicated to Zubeen Garg would be undertaken, encompassing several related initiatives. To oversee the efforts, a “Zubeen Garg Smriti Rakhya Samiti” was formed, with MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury as President. Other members include MLA Diptimoyee Choudhury, journalist Abhideep Choudhury, Zubeen Garg Fan Club representative Rahul Shah, social workers Ramaranjan Chakraborty, Bikash Pathak, Niren Das, Palas Sashtri, Raju Lunia, and Rabi Sarkar. More members will be added later.

Choudhury emphasized that the initiative goes beyond just erecting a statue. “We want to introduce Zubeen Garg to our future generations. This is just the beginning,” he said.

