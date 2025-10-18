Asom Gana Parishad Marks 41st Foundation Day with Ceremony in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) celebrated its 41st foundation day at Nazira on October 14, with a ceremony held at the party’s office in Nazira town. The event began with the hoisting of the flag, followed by a tribute to the legendary singer, Zubeen Garg, who recently passed away.

The party’s foundation day was celebrated with a meeting, followed by a felicitation ceremony for distinguished guests and veteran party members of Nazira.

The AGP was formed in 1985, following the historic Assam Accord, and has played a significant role in the state’s regional politics.

Also Read: Orang Police Recover 11 Lost Mobile Phones from Multiple Regions