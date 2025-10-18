Orang Police Recover 11 Lost Mobile Phones from Multiple Regions

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Orang police station under Udalguri district has recovered 11 mobile phones that were reported lost from across various regions including Kerala, Nagaon’s Chamuguri, Sipajhar, Mazbat, Dhekiajuli, Batashipur, and Rowta.

The recovery drive was conducted under the leadership of Officer-in-Charge Sharad Chandra Kalita, with Assistant Sub-Inspector Diganta Kumar Bora playing a key operational role. Following a rigorous and coordinated investigation, the police successfully traced and retrieved the devices from multiple locations across Assam and beyond.

On October 15, a formal handover ceremony was organized at Orang police station, where Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muzaffar Hussain personally distributed the recovered phones to their rightful owners.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Hussain appreciated the commitment and integrity shown by the Orang police team, emphasizing that such citizen-centric efforts strengthen public trust in the police force.

Local residents and several civil organizations have applauded the initiative, describing it as a ‘model example of people-oriented policing.’ The Udalguri District Conscious Citizens’ Forum, Orang Press Association, and the Bodoland Journalists’ Central Committee Adviser Naba Kumar Deka conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the team for their commendable service.

The grateful phone owners expressed deep satisfaction, praising the diligence of Officer-in-Charge Kalita and ASI Bora, whose continuous follow-up and teamwork made the recovery possible.

