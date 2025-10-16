Newly-recruited Assam Police youths felicitated at Bokakhat ceremony

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A felicitation ceremony was organized on Tuesday by the Namdeyang Sports Club at the playground of Raj English High School in Bokakhat. The event was held under the presidency of the club’s President, Subodh Bora. In the meeting, seven players of the club who recently succeeded in the recruitment results and secured appointments in various departments of Assam police were felicitated. The felicitated individuals are Binand Sarg, Pradeep Kardong, Jintu Sarg, Binod Kutum, Phizo Dale, Cheniram Dale, and Raj Kutum.

Additionally, those who served as mentors to the selected youths, Dr Bidyut Baruah, a Professor at Bokakhat Chandranath Bezbaruah Science College, and teachers Satyendra Gogoi and Ajanta Talukdar, were also honoured on behalf of the players.

