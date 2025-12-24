Asom Jatiya Parishad organizes larger central representatives meet in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Asom Jatiya Parishad held its larger central representatives meet at Khagen Mahanta auditorium on Monday. During the meeting, the party leaders discussed several key issues and passed four resolutions.

The first resolution expressed shock and disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Assam, where he failed to visit the memorial of legendary singer Zubeen Garg or mention his name in his speech. The leaders as well as other attendees of the meet, condemned the Prime Minister’s behaviour as an insult to the people of Assam and demanded a CBI investigation into Garg’s mysterious death.

The second resolution condemned the BJP-led government’s anti-people policies and decided to launch a movement to oust the government. The third resolution expressed concern over the controversy surrounding Tezpur University and demanded the removal of Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh.

The fourth resolution expressed concern over the recent violence against minorities in Bangladesh and demanded that the Indian Government take diplomatic steps to ensure their safety and prevent illegal immigration to Assam.

The meeting appealed to the people of Assam to remain vigilant against anti-national forces and work towards building a people’s government in the state.

Also Read: Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) to field candidates in Barak Valley: Lurinjyoti Gogoi