Investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death underway: Singapore Police

New Delhi : The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday stated that the case of Zubeen Garg’s death is still under investigation, and so far, they suspect no foul play.

In their statement, the Singapore police said that their findings will be submitted in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act, 2010.

They further mentioned that based on the findings, the state Coroner will conduct a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI), with hearings currently scheduled for January and February 2026.”

“The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of online speculation regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg’s death, and that the Indian media has reported that a Special Investigation Team in India has charged four persons for the murder of Mr Garg. The case is currently still being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act 2010. Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in the death of Mr Garg,” said SPF.

“Upon completion of the SPF’s investigations, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (“CI”). The CI is currently scheduled for January and February 2026. A CI is a fact-finding process led by the Coroner to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion. The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information,” added SPF. (ANI)

