Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) seeks hospital upgrade before Bajali Medical College plan

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Friday expressed concern over Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent announcement regarding the establishment of a medical college in Bajali, pointing to existing gaps in the region's healthcare infrastructure.

The organization stressed that the Swahid Madan Rauta Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital should first be upgraded to a full-fledged district hospital to ensure improved healthcare facilities for residents.

Reacting to the statement made during an election campaign, AJYCP noted that the Bajali Civil Hospital currently lacks essential critical care facilities, including an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and CT scan services. It suggested that strengthening existing healthcare infrastructure should be prioritized before undertaking large-scale projects like a medical college.

"We welcome the proposal for a medical college in Bajali. However, Bajali Civil Hospital does not even have an ICU and CT scan machine. Patients still have to travel to other districts for critical treatment. Upgrading the existing hospital and ensuring basic services should come first," said AJYCP General Secretary Bijan Bayan.

The organization described the proposal as 'premature' and raised questions about its feasibility without adequate infrastructure, manpower, and proper planning.

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