Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) slams government over price rise of essential commodities

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has strongly criticized the government over the steep rise in prices of essential commodities, alleging that the burden of inflation is severely affecting common people across the state.

Addressing the media, General Secretary Bijan Bayan said that the abnormal increase in prices of rice, pulses, onions, potatoes, and other daily essentials has badly impacted poor and middle-class families.

He further stated that the continuous hike in the prices of medicines and LPG cylinders has doubled the financial burden on ordinary households and patients. According to him, the price of commercial LPG cylinders has crossed Rs 3,000, creating serious difficulties for small hotels, restaurants, and tea stalls across the state. He also claimed that hostel managements in educational institutions are facing a severe crisis due to rising expenses. Bayan alleged that the soaring prices of petrol and diesel have further increased transportation costs, indirectly affecting the prices of all commodities in the market.

The AJYCP leader also demanded the immediate closure of wine shops operating in villages and near educational institutions and religious places. He said that such establishments create a negative social environment and adversely affect students and locals.

Also Read: AJYCP protests hike in prices of essentials, commercial LPG in Assam