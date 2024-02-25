Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chhatra Parishad to set up research centre on Mahabir Chilarai in Dhubri district

DHUBRI: The 514th birth anniversary of Mahabir Chilarai was celebrated under the auspices of Dhubri district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) with a day long programme including an art competition which was held in the Chilarai Park on the banks of river Brahmaputra in ward no 1 of Dhubri town on Saturday.

Speaking in the memorial meeting, adviser of the parishad’s central committee, Hemen Chakraborty recalled the day when the statue of Mahabir Chilarai was installed way back in 1987 and since then Dhubri district unit of the Parishad has been celebrating the birth anniversary of the warrior on the day of Maghi Purnima.

“37 years have elapsed celebrating the birth anniversary of Mahabir Chilarai and now I admit that no work was done on General Chilarai who and his eldest brother, Maharaja Naranarayan of Cooch Behar immensely contributed in shaping the Assamese nationalism, language and culture. So in order to carry study and research on the warrior’s humantarian works, ideals, a vast warfare strategies and other aspects of his life, the Parishad has resolved to form and set up a research centre at Dhubri very soon,” Chakraborty announced.

Speaking in the meeting as appointed speaker, a retired teacher, Jakir Hussain spoke at length on Chilarai’s life and his humantarian works while president of Dhubri Xahitya Xabha, Udayan Chakraborty too felt the need of more study on General Chilarai and appealed to follow and emulate the ideologies and ideals of Chilarai to strengthen the fabric among the different communities living in the state. The meeting was presided over by vice-president of Dhubri district unit of Parishad, Manindra Nath Ray. Earlier in the morning, flag of the organisation was hoisted, an art competition was held and floral tribute was offered to Chilarai at his statue in the park. At the end of the programme, prizes to winners of art competition among the students in the park, were given away by the dignitaries present.

