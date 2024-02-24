Assam: Land documents distributed in Boko and Dhubri Districts

Boko: The land documents distribution ceremony was organized at Santi Nijora Association Playground at Bamunigaon in Boko-Chaygaon Assembly Constituency on Friday. The welcome address was given by Boko Revenue Circle Officer Dibash Bordoloi. He said that a total of 2080 people got land documents under the Boko-Chaygaon Assembly Constituency, which includes Boko, Chaygaon, Chamaria and Nagarbera Revenue Circles. 1063 people from Boko Revenue Circle got land documents.

During the programme, Member of Guwahati Parliament Constituency Queen Oja took part as chief guest along with RHAC Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Rabha, Vice Chairman Ramakant Rabha, Executive Members of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Sumit Rabha, Aditya Rabha, Nagarmal Swargiyari, Frying Marak, Sonaram Rabha and many other dignitaries.

During the speech, RHAC chief Tankeswar Rabha said that only because of the initiative taken by the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, people of Assam are getting the land documents after a decade.

The CEM of the RHAC, Tankeswar Rabha, also praised Boko, Chamaria and Nagarbera Revenue Circle Officers for their hard work day and night. Boko Revenue Circle Officer Dibash Bordoloi was recently felicitated by Assam CM for the smooth and fine work in the Mission Basundhara 2.0 scheme.

MP Queen Oja said in her speech that with the help of Prime Minister’s Digital India, people of the state can apply for land documents through an online system. Nowadays, each and every scheme can be applied through online and this will help the people for the state as well as the country. PM Modi removed the old system as people have to wait in respective offices for any government works, schemes and other matters.

MP Oja urged the people to support BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the BJP government alone has been doing various development works including women empowerment in the state.

DHUBRI: The Land Patta distribution ceremony under Mission Basundhara 2.0 scheme was held at Sharat Chandra Singha Hall in Chapor of Dhubri district on Friday. Altogether 350 pattas of Chapor Revenue Circle and 50 pattas of Bilasipara Revenue Circle were distributed in the function. The event was attended by District Commissioner of Dhubri district, Dibakar Nath, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Bilasipara Sub-Division, Srishti Singh, Additional District Commissioner, Shantana Bora, prominent social worker Debojit Barkalita, Circle Officer of Chapor Revenue Circle Shashi Bhushan Raj Konwar.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhubri District Commissioner, Dibakar Nathder said that Mission Basundhara 2.0 would make a significant contribution in self-reliance of the indigenous people living in Chapar and Bilasipara areas by fulfilling their land rights.

He also mentioned that those indigenous landless people who couldn’t have land pattas under Mission Basundhara 2.0 could apply through Mission Basundhara 3.0 in the coming days.

