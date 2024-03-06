Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad protests implementation of Citizens Amendment Act

NAGAON: The district body of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Tuesday staged a protest against implementation of Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) in front of the Office of District Commissioner, Nagaon. Over hundreds of youth agitators from students’ organization participated in the stir calling out anti-CAA slogans. The agitators demanded to repeal the implementation of the Act in the State, as it will pose a threat to the existing greater Assamese sentiments as a nation.

The president and secretary of the district unit of the youth organization, Pragjyotish Bonia and Debasish Das respectively, asserted that the move to implement CAA would crush the identity of the Assamese nation in future. They termed the whole move to be unconstitutional and undemocratic, which the organization will not tolerate. According to them, without waiting for final verdict, the union government conspired to implement the act just ahead of general election only for gaining the political benefits. Although, the district leadership of the organization also mentioned that the matter is still looming in the Supreme Court.

Following the agitation, the organization submitted a memorandum to the President of India in this regard through the District Commissioner, Nagaon too and appealed to repeal the fatal Act as early as possible. Deepmoni Bora, central organizing secretary, Diganta Das, central publicity secretary of the organization also participated in the agitation.

Nalbari: Implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament to grant citizenship to foreigners on the basis of religion is an unconstitutional, undemocratic and communal law that will destroy the Assamese nation forever, Jogesh Kalita, the secretary of Nalbari district unit of Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad said on Tuesday. The AJYCP, Nalbari district committee staged a sit-in in front of the District Commissioner’s office and sent a memorandum to the President of India through the District Commissioner. The protest was led by the president of the District Committee Nirod Das and general secretary Jogesh Kalita. More than 200 activists joined the protest.

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district unit of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) once again took to the street on Tuesday with protest programme to demand for the cancellation of the CAA. In support of the demand, the several hundred activists of the organization staged ‘Dharna’ in front of the District Commissioner’s Office. According to the organization, there is no substitute for the repeal of the CAA to save Assam and Assamese community from the infiltration, aggression of the foreigners in the name of religion. During the course of the demonstration, the protesters shouted slogans to withdraw CAA and to slam BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the State regarding the issue.

According to Lakhimpur district unit of the AJYCP, the BJP-led governments have never understood the meaning of protest and stir. “Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad, the leading nationalistic organization of Assam, has been democratically initiating mass-agitation by strongly opposing the controversial Act. Now we are fighting against it in Supreme Court. But the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government has not extended any cooperation to run the trial forward in the court and adopted tricks to implement the Act in Assam. We will not allow the Act to be implemented. We will initiate protest against it on March 7 too. The stir will be intensified with the participation of the public in the upcoming days,” Lakhimpur district unit AJYCP president Hiranya Dutta said.

Also Read: Assam: Financial assistance sought Biswajyoti Bezboruah, a well-known tabla artist of Sivasagar

Also Watch: