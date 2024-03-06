Assam: Financial assistance sought Biswajyoti Bezboruah, a well-known tabla artist of Sivasagar

DEMOW: Biswajyoti (Maina) Bezboruah, a well-known tabla artist and a resident of Sivasagar Arjunguri, has chronic liver disease. He travelled to Hyderabad for better treatment, where his doctor recommended a liver transplant. He will require a substantial sum of money. On Tuesday, the Demow Silpi Samaj arranged an open cultural event in Demow Chariali. The singers entertained the crowd with songs and a donation box, which the attendees were welcomed to use if they desire.

