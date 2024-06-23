Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad stages protest against irregularities in NET & NEET

NAGAON: The district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged a protest against irregularities in NET, NEET and inconveniences in Samartha portal of the state government at Nagaon Natun bazar Chariali and burned the effigies of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and state education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Saturday.

During the agitation, the participants also demanded immediate resignation of both ministers from their respective posts with immediate effect. A hundred students as well as other members of the youths organization participated in the stir and reverberated the air of the small town with various slogans during the protest.

While briefing to local media persons here, Pragjyotish Bonia as well as Devasish Das, president and secretary of the organization respectively said that during the 7 years long tenure of the current government, the burning issues like question papers leak over 70 times, became a serious concern for the students. Therefore, the district body of the organization sought re examination of NET as well as NEET in the country. Deep Moni Bora, the central organizing secretary of the organization also participated in the stir today.

Also Read: CSIR-NEIST Hosts DBT Consultative Meeting to Shape Biotechnology Roadmap for Northeast India

Also watch: