CSIR-NEIST Hosts DBT Consultative Meeting to Shape Biotechnology Roadmap for Northeast India

Jorhat: CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat organized a two-day Consultative Meeting of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) titled "Developing a roadmap for supporting and nurturing Biotechnology in NER by DBT during the next five years" from 21st to 22nd June, 2024.

The meeting was attended by all heads and representatives of S&T Councils, Health Departments, Veterinary Departments of all the 8 States of NER and many leading scientists of NER Research Institutes like IBSD-Imphal, Pasteur Centre-Shillong, Guwahati Medical College, Jorhat Medical College, Tezpur University, Mizoram University, Veterinary Colleges of Assam, ADMac-Guwahati, NRC-Mithun-Dirang, NRC-Yak-Mefziphema, NRC-Pig-Guwahati and several others alongside many eminent scientists and technical experts from across India to discuss the current state of progress and identify the major challenges of NER in Medical, Veterinary, Agriculture, Aquaculture, Environment and Bioenergy sectors of Biotechnology for developing a roadmap of DBT to strengthen effective and inclusive support to NER.

Dr Virendra M. Tiwari, Director, CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat welcomed the delegation of eminent scientists and leaders, the DBT organizing team and all participants of the meeting. He shared CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat is continuously working for the welfare of the NE region through quality knowledge and skilled human resource generation, S&T intervention and entrepreneurship development relevant to the NE States. Dr Dinakar Salunke, ICGEB, New Delhi shared the genesis of the meeting, necessities and possibilities for future course of action for biotechnology research. Dr. Suraksha S. Diwan, NER Program of DBT highlighted the success stories of DBT support towards promoting biotechnology R&D in the Northeastern states.

Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary , DBT, New Delhi in his keynote address encouraged the scientists and academicians to come together to develop S&T mission for uplifting and encouraging biotechnological research in all sectors to rich greater heights in the Northeast India. On this occasion, brochure of DBT NER programs and their achievements was released and BIRAC funded recently concluded CSIR-BioNEST Udyomita 1.0 prizes were bestowed to the winner young entrepreneurs.

