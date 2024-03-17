Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad takes out torchlight rally against implementation of CAA in Nagaon District

NAGAON: Along with the rest of the State, the district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) took out a torch light rally against the implementation of CAA near the Office of the District Commissioner, Nagaon on Saturday evening and filled the air with various anti-CAA slogans.

Hundreds of activists from the district unit of the students and youths’ organization participated in the stir and strongly criticized the BJP-led governments at the centre as well as in the state for forcefully bringing the act into action in the country.

Pragjyotish Bonia and Debasish Das, the president and secretary of the district unit of the organization respectively said Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad will not accept the act at any circumstances and will carry out more democratic agitations in the days to come in the district. They however asserted that the act will delute the identity of the Assamese nation as well as its language in future.

Also Read: Assam: Biennial Anchalik Rongali Bihu Sanmilan to be organize in Lakhimipathar Rangamancha

Also Watch;