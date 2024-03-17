Assam: Biennial Anchalik Rongali Bihu Sanmilan to be organize in Lakhimipathar Rangamancha

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Lakhimipathar and Naharnibam Gaon and in association with Maharani people, the biennial Anchalik Rongali Bihu Sanmillan will be organized in Lakhimipathar Rangamancha premises on April 23 and April 24. Egg fight competition, pitha pana competition, moukonwari competition, Bihu dance competition, dhol badan competition, husori competition will be organized on April 23. Popular singers Rajnahan and Birinchi Gogoi will perform on April 24.

