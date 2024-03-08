Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad ’s serial stir against Citizenship Amendment Act continues

LAKHIMPUR: Serial stir against contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) initiated by Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) continued in Lakhimpur district following the declarations made by Home Minister Amit Shah and another Union Minister Shantanu Thakur, who some days back said that CAA would be implemented before the upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

In this connection, the Lakhimpur district unit of the AJYCP initiated two-hour long sit-in in front of the District Commissioner’s Office in North Lakhimpur town on Thursday and demanded that the contentious Act should immediately be repealed. During the course of the demonstration, the protesters shouted slogans to withdraw CAA and to slam BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the State for their moves taken to implement the Act at any cost.

Leading the protest programme, Lakhimpur district unit AJYCP president Hiranya Dutta criticized Home Minister Amit Shah with strong terms for his alleged arrogant declaration regarding the implementation of the CAA. Some days back Amit Shah said that the rules for implementing CAA would be issued before the upcoming Lok Sabha poll, and the process to grant Indian nationality to the persecuted non-Muslim migrants – Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis – from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who arrived in India till December 31, 2014, would start soon. The Home Minister also said that the CAA is a law of the country and its notification would definitely be issued before the polls and no one should have any confusion about it. In this regard, Hiranya Dutta further said, “We are strongly opposing the decision taken by BJP-led government at the Centre to enforce the CAA in Assam. It is clear that the Assamese community will extinct forever if CAA is implemented in the State. Then the existence of the Assamese community will be like that of the Tripuris of neighbouring State of Tripura.” Lakhimpur AJYCP further declared that the organization had been opposing CAA since the beginning and it would continue in future too at any cost. The organization demanded Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to adopt stand against CAA, instead of supporting the same, on March 9 when the statue of Lachit Borphukan will be unveiled in Jorhat, by expressing his “real Assamese identity” to save Assam and Assamese community from the infiltration, aggression of the foreigners.

NAGAON: Along with the rest of the State, the district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) also staged a sit-in protest against implementation of CAA in the state, infront of the Office of District Commissioner, Nagaon here on Thursday.

Several hundreds activists from the youth and students’ organization participated in the agitation and reverberated the air of the small town with various anti-CAA slogans. During the stir, Pragjyotish Bonia and Debasish Das, the president and secretary of the district unit of the organization respectively strongly criticized the ruling saffron party at the centre as well as in the state and asserted that the government conspired to bring the act forcefully in action just ahead of the upcoming general election 2024 only to avail the political mileage or benefits although the issue was under trial in Supreme Court.

Both the district leaders said the organization will not let it to come in action in the state and will persist long with all possible democratic measures to resist the Act in the state.

Morigaon: All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) along with other committees of the State supported by 30 ethnic groups on Thursday took out a bike rally against the BJP-led government’s move to impose the Citizenship Amendment Act in the State. The organization said the BJP government’s plan to divide foreigners on the basis of religion and grant them citizenship will not be accepted under any circumstances at all. They said the BJP government is still enforcing the Act in the Supreme Court.

The BJP government should understand that the people of Assam will not accept this law which seeks to destroy the Assamese nation. The Narendra Modi government at the centre is conspiring to illegally enforce the Citizenship Amendment Act in early March this year, completely ignoring the country’s justice system just to get votes in the elections. In contrast, the Union Government has been ignoring the Supreme Court’s directives despite repeated directives to file affidavits in the case.

Also Read: Nitaipukhuri Gaon Panchayat Samabay Samiti awarded by National Cooperative Development Corporation

Also Watch: