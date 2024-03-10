Lok Sabha election: Muslims to support BJP in Karimganj, claims Siddeque Ahmed

Silchar: Bright chance for the Congress in Karimganj seemed to wane as both the MLAs of the district had openly declared their support to the BJP in the ensuing Lok Sabha election. On the other hand, the district committee seemed to lose its grip in the organisation as a group of irate workers on Saturday virtually locked the door of the party workers after the APCC working president Jakir Sikidar failed to attend the scheduled meeting. District president Rajat Chakrabarty however clarified that he had intimated the cancelation of the programme in the designated social media group early in the morning.

South Karimganj MLA Siddeque Ahmed, who was expelled by the party for his alleged cross voting in the Presidential election, on Saturday convened a meeting at his Nilam Bajar residence. Siddeque Ahmed in clear terms said that he would join the AGP in near future but due to certain constitutional obligations, it had to be postponed for time being. But he would support the BJP candidate Kripanath Mallah in the coming election as the double engine governments had been tirelessly working for the development of all sections of people. He hoped that a major chunk of Muslim voters would this time support the BJP candidate only for the sake of development.

The North Karimganj MLA Kamalakha Dey Purkayastha had already declared that he would support the BJP government on development issue. Purkayastha who had resigned from the post of APCC working president, had been distancing himself from the Congress in more visible manners.

