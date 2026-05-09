GUWAHATI: Nritya Natika at AdtU highlights Satriya and Assamese cultural heritage

GUWAHATI: The Auniatiya Sanskritik Seva Samiti, Majuli, presented an Nritya Natika programme at Assam down town University (AdtU) on Thursday, showcasing Assam’s spiritual and cultural heritage through Satriya traditions and devotional performances.

The programme featured the felicitation of Sri Sri Pitambardev Goswami, the 16th Satradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Satra, Majuli, who highlighted the importance of preserving Assam’s cultural traditions through art, music and devotion.

Former Axom Xahitya Xabha president Dr. Surjya Kanta Hazarika also attended the event and spoke on the significance of Assamese literature, identity and cultural continuity.

The Nritya Natika performance by the Majuli-based troupe received appreciation for its presentation of Satriya dance, devotional storytelling and Vaishnavite heritage. Members of the troupe were felicitated for their contribution to preserving Assamese culture.

During the programme, AdtU Chancellor Dr. N. N. Dutta was felicitated by Sri Sri Pitambardev Goswami in recognition of his support towards cultural preservation.

The formal session concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Prateeti Barman, Dean (i/c), Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. The event later featured cultural performances by AdtU students, including Jeng Bihu, Mukoli Bihu, Husori, Bordoishikhila, Baisagu, Pisu Mising, Arunachali, Tripuri, Manipuri and Nepali dances, stated a press release.

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