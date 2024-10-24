Asom Sonmilito Morcha Appoints Ajit Bhuyan As Its New President

GUWAHATI: Two days after the resignation of Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Kumar Borah as the president of the United Opposition Forum in Assam over differences in seat sharing for bypolls, the alliance named its new president on Thursday.
The Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM) also resolved to move forward even without the Congress party, which had led the coalition of anti-BJP forces ahead of the last Lok Sabha elections.
ASOM general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi, addressing a press conference after an emergence meeting of the opposition bloc, said,"It has been decided that Rajya Sabha MP and Anchalik Gana Morcha chief Ajit Kumar Bhuyan will be the president of ASOM."
He also informed about the appointment of Jones Ingti Kathar and Suprakash Talukdar as working presidents.
Lurinjyoti Gogoi affirmed that the opposition alliance will still be a force to be reckoned with even without the Congress Party at its healm, adding that it will continue its fight against the BJP and its allied forces.
The Congress had betrayed the alliance by declaring its candidate for the Behali assembly constituency, which it had initially decided to leave for the ASOM ally CPI (ML) Liberation, Gogoi claimed.
