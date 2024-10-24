Asom Sonmilito Morcha Appoints Ajit Bhuyan As Its New President

GUWAHATI: Two days after the resignation of Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Kumar Borah as the president of the United Opposition Forum in Assam over differences in seat sharing for bypolls, the alliance named its new president on Thursday.

The Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM) also resolved to move forward even without the Congress party, which had led the coalition of anti-BJP forces ahead of the last Lok Sabha elections.

ASOM general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi, addressing a press conference after an emergence meeting of the opposition bloc, said,"It has been decided that Rajya Sabha MP and Anchalik Gana Morcha chief Ajit Kumar Bhuyan will be the president of ASOM."