Asomi Bhogali Mela 2026 concludes after three days in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Asomi Bhogali Mela, 2026 which was inaugurated on Thursday by Moon Moon Brahma, executive member of BTC, department of Urban Development, at the premises of Iragdao Community Hall, Titaguri, Kokrajhar, concluded on Saturday.

The three-day mela was held from January 8 to January 10 with much enthusiasm and festive spirit. The Bhogali Mela serves as an important platform for women and Self Help Group (SHG) members from rural areas to come together and showcase their skills and products. During the mela, women participants are selling home-grown fresh vegetables, homemade food items, handwoven clothes, and other locally produced goods. They are also actively taking part in cultural programmes such as dancing, singing, and various competitions, adding vibrancy to the event.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Lead District Manager (LDM), Kokrajhar, Promod Thakur; Regional Manager of AGVB, Kokrajhar, Girija Borah; Senior Manager of AGVB, Kokrajhar, Nijen Sharma and many others.

This year, a total of 32 stalls from five blocks are participating in the mela. The stalls are displaying a wide range of products, including traditional attire like Dokhona and Aronai, food items, spices, vegetables, handicrafts, handmade accessories, and many other locally made products. The mela is expected to encourage local entrepreneurship and promote traditional culture in the district.

