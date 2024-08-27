Asomiya Yuva Mancha Demands Urgent Repairs of NH-15 Near Ranganadi Bridge

LAKHIMPUR: The Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM) has demanded the authorities concerned to repair the deplorable stretch of the National Highway-15 (NH-15) near Ranganadi Bridge within seven days. The stretch of the highway has been in dilapidated condition for a long time. This area of the highway, which is full of deep potholes at present, has become a death trap causing fatal injuries to lots of travellers and common people. Under such circumstances the Lakhimpur district unit of AYM was compelled to take to the street with protest programme in collaboration with the local people at the said place. The protesters shouted various slogans in support of their demand while blocking the road.

While leading the protest programme, AYM central committee secretary Anupam Saikia, criticized the governments at the Centre and in the State along with the departments concerned for their lackadaisical attitude to maintain the NH-15 in Lakhimpur district. “Even having knowledge about the dilapidated conditions of the highway near the Ranganadi Bridge, the departments concerned are in slumber. We doubt whether there is a NH Department or not. Accidents are common on this critically deplorable section of the highway. Patients are suffering terribly. If the road is not repaired within the deadline, we will initiate intensified protest,” Anupam Saikia added.

