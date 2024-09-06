Asomiya Yuva Mancha of Golaghat district submitted memorandum to protect rights of indigenous people

GOLAGHAT: Asomiya Yuva Mancha of Golaghat district submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner of Golaghat on Thursday demanding to protect the rights of the indigenous people and wildlife in Golaghat district.

In a press statement president Paresh Hazarika, secretary Krishnam Handique, working president Partha Protim Tamuli and assistant secretary Nil Bori Bora respectively said that in view to present situation it need to protect rights of the indigenous people in various fields and protect wildlife in Golaghat district. The organization demanded to take action against the suspected non indigenous persons who has been constructing residential building and commercial activities in agricultural by ignoring the land act. Additionally, they demanded that the district's agricultural land sales cease, that action be taken against brick kilns operating illegally on government-owned land, that strict action be taken against anyone occupying government land and subsequently selling it to suspected individuals, and that appropriate action be taken against anyone conducting construction activities in various locations along the wildlife corridor in the Golaghat district. The Asomiya Yuva Mancha has given a time line of ten days to the administration to fulfil their demand otherwise they will launch a series of democratic agitation.

