Assam: Massive erosion poses threat to 16 families of Halmara village in Golaghat District

GOLAGHAT: Greater Halmara areas in the Golaghat district are under serious threat due to extensive erosion caused by Dhansiri river.

Massive erosion by Dhansiri river has badly affected many villages in Golaghat district for the last few years. Halmara area under Khumtai LAC is the most affected. At present 16 families are in a danger line due to massive erosion of Dhansiri river at Halmara Dhansiri gaon.

The Halmara region is inherently evergreen, and its residents have been cultivating there throughout the year. Many unemployed youths have chosen cultivation for their self independence. However, during the past few years, the Dhansiri River has experienced significant erosion, posing a threat to the locals.

The radius of the Halmira area has decreased during the previous ten years as a result of the villagers losing nearly several bighas of cultivable land and the Dhansiri River's river bank has almost collapsed. Information indicates that three of the sixteen families' homes and properties are in danger of collapsing beneath the Dhansiri River. They demanded of the government to take necessary initiative in due time to save their live and properties.

In this regard, the villagers who spoke with this correspondent claimed that the relevant Department and local MLA had not taken notice of the impoverished peasants. Due to the severe ground erosion, many families lost their properties and became homeless.

