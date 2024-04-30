Asomiya Yuva Mancha slams ONGC’s anti-Assam stance

SIVASAGAR: The Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), Sivasagar District Committee on Monday has slammed the India’s leading oil and gas production company ONGC, Assam Asset accusing it of taking anti-Assam stance through its recent activities.

In a memorandum, addressed to Executive Director, ONGC, Assam Asset, Nazira, AYM, Sivasagar District Committee president Jadumoni Kalita and general secretary Bishnujyoti Saikia stated that the only Regional Geo Science Laboratory of ONGC, Assam Asset established in the North-Eastern region has been contributing in expanding its business to Assam and India as well as various parts of the world. But, an anti-Assam circle of ONGC wanted to shift the said laboratory from Sivasagar. The organization sent the memorandum to Executive Director, ONGC, Assam Asset to make the ONGC’s stand clear on the matter within 7 days.

“Regional Geo Science Laboratory of ONGC, Assam Asset is the only laboratory to test crude oil produced from different parts, also facilitated students from various colleges, universities and other technical institutions to carry out research. Despite this, a section of anti-Assam lobby in ONGC, Assam Asset is making all efforts to shift this laboratory from Sivasagar. The ill motive of this section will never be accepted lightly,” General secretary Bishnujyoti Saikia said.

He added, “We have sent a memorandum to the Executive Director, ONGC, Assam Asset, Nazira today and issued an ultimatum of 7 days to clear the ONGC’s stand on the matter. We also demanded an immediate end to such anti-Assam activities or else we will be forced to take up agitational programmes against ONGC like ‘ONGC bandh’ in the coming days.

Also Read: Foundation day and annual meet of All India Kudush (Orang) Sahitya Sabha held at Itakhola

Also Watch: