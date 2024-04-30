Foundation day and annual meet of All India Kudush (Orang) Sahitya Sabha held at Itakhola

JAMUGURIHAT: The 3rd foundation day of All India Kudush (Orang) Sahitya Sabha and the annual meeting was held at the conference hall of Birsa Munda Community hall located at Gela Hatinga, Itakhola on Monday. The day-long programme began with hoisting of the institutional flag followed by swahid tarpan. The open session was held with Ananta Kujur, vice president of the Naduar chapter of All Indian Kudush Sahitya Sabha in the chair. Emanuel Kujur, vice president of Sonitpur district committee of All Indian Kudush Sahitya Sabha graced the open session as a chief guest. The open session was attended by Befoi Mins along with other dignitaries. Ghana Orang graced the open session as an appointed speaker who highlighted the issue of SC status and other problems faced by the Orang community etc, one of key communities of the tea tribes.

