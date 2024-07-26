ASRLM and Apex Bank Conduct Financial Literacy Camps in Kokrajhar to Empower Rural Women with Affordable Loans

KOKRAJHAR: The District Mission Management Unit (DMMU) of Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM), Kokrajhar, in association with the Apex Bank, Kokrajhar recently organized financial and digital literacy camps in Kokrajhar with the objective of economic empowerment of rural women by facilitating them with loan with simple interest of 10.5 per cent per annum.

The programme of financial and digital literature was attended by the general manager, head office of the Apex Bank, Guwahati, Prasanta Sharma, State Project Manager (SPM) of State Mission Management Unit (SMMU), ASRLM, Anindita Deka, District Development Manager (DDM) of NABARD and other community cadres and SHG members. The programme was associated with the ceremonial distribution of sanction letters of individual loans to SHG members. The sanction letters of individual loans were ceremonially given away by Prasanta Sharma and Anindita Deka.

Talking to The Sentinel, the DPM of DMMU, SASRLM, Kokrajhar, Bichitra Narzary, said that the individual loan was distributed to 104 members of the SHG of Kokrajhar Block under the Lakhpati Didi scheme. Sanction letters of a total amount of Rs 1 crore were ceremonially distributed to 104 beneficiaries ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh each on the occasion. He said that the financial loan was given to women members of the SHG to sustain them in their respective business and trades who will pay only Rs 10.5 per cent as simple interest against the loan amount per annum. He also said that the initiative was under the scheme of Lakhpati Didi.

