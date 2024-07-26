Erosion in Brahmaputra River Displaces Hundreds in Dhubri District's Fakirganj and Naskara Villages

DHUBRI: The erosion in the Brahmaputra river in Fakirganj and Naskara village panchayats of Dhubri district created havoc as it displaced hundreds of people in the last 15 days.

The erosion with severe intensity in the Brahmaputra river, homestead property including cultivatable land of nearly 30 families eroded into the river and displaced people have been taking shelters in the makeshifts elsewhere during rainy days.

According to a source, erosion is a perennial problem in Dhubri district, and over the past 20 years, lakhs of people have become homeless and migrated to other places of the state or gone outside of the state to earn livelihood. The source further stated that lakhs of such homeless people are now completely dependent on working either in the state or in other states as labourers.

Affected people alleged that the State government has been merely taking the support of bamboo “porcupines” to prevent erosion, but this is not sufficient because it is not a permanent solution but an emergency measure as it doesn’t last long resulting in loss of money spent for anti-erosion measures.

